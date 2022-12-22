Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

