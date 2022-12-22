Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

RYAAY opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

