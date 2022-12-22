Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $496.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

