Vail Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.91 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 85.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

NYSE MTN opened at $242.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.07. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $335.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

