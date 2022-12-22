Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 5.6%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02. Approximately 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Peoples Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37.

About Peoples

(Get Rating)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.