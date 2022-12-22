FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $169.99 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

