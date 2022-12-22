Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

