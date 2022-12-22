iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $85.72 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.