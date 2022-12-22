Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

