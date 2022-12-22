Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

