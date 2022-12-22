Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.