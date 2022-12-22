Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $177.96 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

