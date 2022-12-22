Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

