Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

