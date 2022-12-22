iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Cut by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $120.60 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

