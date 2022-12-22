Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWM opened at $175.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.