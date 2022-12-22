Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81. 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Specifically, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

