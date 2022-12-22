White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Lowered by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,384.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,310.37. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $982.60 and a 52 week high of $1,435.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

