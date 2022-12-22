Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $345.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.30 and its 200 day moving average is $329.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

