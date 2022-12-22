ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

