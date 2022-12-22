Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 135,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

