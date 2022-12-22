Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

