Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

