JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 806,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

