Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $327.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

