Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

