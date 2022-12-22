Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

