Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,979 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO opened at $164.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $147.86 and a one year high of $193.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.