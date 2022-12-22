BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.