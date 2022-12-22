Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.58 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

