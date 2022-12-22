Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $151.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

