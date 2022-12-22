iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

