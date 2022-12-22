Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

