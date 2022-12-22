Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 956 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

