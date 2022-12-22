Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

