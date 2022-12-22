Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16). Approximately 4,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 136,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.09).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.48) price target for the company.
Midwich Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £377.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,529.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.
About Midwich Group
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.
