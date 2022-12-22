SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.83 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

