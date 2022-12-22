BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Holdings Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 110,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $2,571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BP by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.88) to GBX 603 ($7.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.79.

BP Price Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

