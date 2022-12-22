Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.