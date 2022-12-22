Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.006491.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
