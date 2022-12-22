Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Cut by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

CarMax stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

