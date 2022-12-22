Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 240.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 607,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 39,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $174.70 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

