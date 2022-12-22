Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.