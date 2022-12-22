Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

