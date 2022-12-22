Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $9.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.80. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

