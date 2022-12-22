Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $29,045,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

