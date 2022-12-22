Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,575.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.04. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $399.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

