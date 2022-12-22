Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang Acquires 2,307,692 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agrify Stock Up 10.4 %

AGFY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $854,026.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($10.05). The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 208.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -27.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGFY. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 351,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 140,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

