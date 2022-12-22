Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill Acquires 160,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.