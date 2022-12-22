FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 38,998 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

